NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Coronavirus

NEW YORK — In another step toward some sort of normalcy, some performing arts spaces are reopening in New York for the first time in over a year.

Beginning Friday, arts and entertainment venues in the Empire State can begin to welcome audiences back for shows and events at a limited capacity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in early March that the indoor and outdoor venues can reopen April 2 at 33% capacity, up to certain amounts, depending on the space.

Without testing, venues will be able to host up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors.

However, if attendees present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors, the governor said.

Face coverings and social distancing protocols will be required at the venues, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.

