NY Archdiocese to go with mask mandate in schools as city, state prepare for in-person learning

NEW YORK — Mask requirements continued to increase in the tri-state area Thursday.

But even as the COVID-19 Delta variant caused an increase in cases, some have still fought face coverings.

The New York Archdiocese announced Thursday afternoon there will be masks in schools.

“Many of the same COVID-related protocols, including masks, will resume as we begin the 21-22 school year,” said Superintendent Michael Deegan in a message to families.

Deegan said all instruction will be in person.

Mayor Bill de Blasio repeatedly echoed that Thursday for New York City public school students.

“How we deal with a kid who is out for a week is something we’re working through right now. But we are going to be on a fully in-person system,” de Blasio said.

Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed masks in school as a statewide policy when she appeared on NBC’s Today Show Thursday.

“My view is, people, children and everyone in a school environment will be wearing masks. That’s just an opinion right now. I don’t have the authority to make that the policy. And we are going to leave it up to the school districts right now,” Hochul said.

Masks in school continued to cause controversy in New Jersey. Masks are mandated in school in the Garden State. That angered some in Wall Township.

“I fully understand the value of masks, but it comes down to a local decision. Right now, in our town we do not see the need for it,” School Board President Ralph Addonizio said.

In Connecticut, multiple towns have begun to implement mask mandates for indoor public spaces. Stamford began Thursday and Norwalk starts Friday.

As officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated, a CDC advisory group was expected to vote Friday whether Covid-19 vaccine booster shots should be given to people with weakened immune systems.

“FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to allow boosters for these vulnerable people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The CDC also strengthened its language this week and recommended pregnant women get vaccinated.