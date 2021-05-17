Visitors to Washington Square Park wear their masks on their chins, Friday, March 26, 2021, in New York. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people.

Effective Wednesday, those who are fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance, according to Gov. Cuomo.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, in nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and health care facilities, according to CDC guidelines.

“We have to reopen. We have to reopen smart. We have to reopen with a cautious eye, but we have to get back to life,” the governor said.

Individual private venues still have the ability to add additional guidelines to state and CDC guidelines, Cuomo added.

The announcement comes as New York State prepares for a major reopening beginning Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, most capacity restrictions will be lifted across the tri-state area, including restaurants, museums, retail and offices. Residential gathering limits in New York can also increase to 50 people, while indoor catered gatherings will increase to 250 people, or 500 people with testing of vaccination proof that day.

New York has seen great progress in fighting COVID-19. As of Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 1.26% and a consistent decrease in hospitalizations.