No state mask mandate for NJ students next fall, Gov. Murphy says

Jersey City schools reopen amid covid pandemic

Teachers help a student with her computer at Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — Masks will not be mandatory for students in New Jersey unless there’s a “dramatic change in our situation” before the next academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

However, school districts will have the authority to require masks as part of their own protocols.

The state released updated health and safety recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.

Schools should prepare to open for full-time, in-person instruction, Murphy said. The joint guidance from the departments of health and education will “ensure this happens,” he added.

The governor said his administration also is awaiting updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing inside school buildings, and the state’s recommendations “will be updated accordingly” when that happens.

