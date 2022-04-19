NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The mask mandate has been dropped for NJ Transit buses and trains, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings, according to a statement on Monday. This follows a court ruling by a federal judge in Florida voiding the U.S. mask mandate in various travel settings.

The mandate has also been dropped by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, Murphy said. Commuters can still wear their masks based on personal preference. The CDC continues to recommend the use of masks in indoor settings.

In New York, MTA officials continue to follow CDC guidelines. New Yorkers still need to mask up while on the subway or the bus.

“The mask requirement on public transit in NY remains in effect for now pursuant to a … determination by the New York State Department of Health,” MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said on Monday.