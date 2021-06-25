NJ marks first day with zero in-hospital COVID deaths since July 2020

New Jersey teen gets COVID vaccine in West New York

Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey on April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey saw no in-hospital COVID-19 deaths on Thursday for the first time in nearly a year, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The governor tweeted that the last time the Garden State saw a day with no hospital fatalities from the virus was July 30, 2020.

Murphy attributed the pandemic milestone to the popularity of the COVID vaccine.

“There’s only one way to make sure we have more days like yesterday; Get vaccinated,” Murphy wrote Friday morning.

While there were no in-hospital deaths, the state still recorded 12 newly confirmed COVID fatalities, bringing New Jersey’s total lab-confirmed coronavirus death toll to 23,730 since March 2020, according to the state Department of Health.

Just last week, New Jersey exceeded its goal of getting 4.7 million people vaccinated by June 30 “who live, work or study” in the state.

As of Friday, the New Jersey Department of Health reported 4,863,35 people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the White House announced more than 70% of Americans age 30 or older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

