NJ to drop indoor mask mandate in most settings, following CDC guidance

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey residents can forgo masks in most indoor settings beginning Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The announcement brings the Garden State in line with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans.

After the CDC eased face covering requirements earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy said his administration was not yet comfortable with rolling back its indoor mask mandate. However, he did sign an executive order last week eliminating outdoor mask requirements in settings open to the public.

After the Friday, Murphy said individual businesses and other entities which oversee indoor spaces may continue to require their employees and customers or guests wear face masks.

“We ask that you be respectful in adhering to these requirements where they apply,” the governor added.

Indoor workplaces that are not open to the general public should follow their existing health and safety protocols.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

