NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

A pharmacist prepares to give a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during clinical trials in September 2020. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

New Jersey teachers, education support staff and child care workers became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Initially, the group was expected to be eligible on March 15.

The governor said he will join teachers and staff Saturday afternoon as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Gloucester County vaccine megasite.

Tomorrow at 2:45 PM, I will join educators and education support professionals as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at our Gloucester County vaccine mega-site.

⁰Tune in:⁰YouTube: https://t.co/rIPsZGPv4X⁰Twitter: https://t.co/LEXH55aWVz⁰Facebook: https://t.co/0bGyMWZS29 pic.twitter.com/Iawd5duBDO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 6, 2021

A Department of Health spokesperson told NJ.com on Friday that pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and staff are “currently eligible,” for the vaccine.

“Answering the call from the Biden administration, educators, including support staff, in pre-K through 12th grade, and child care workers in licensed and registered settings, are now eligible ahead of March 15,” the spokesperson told the media outlet.

The sudden eligibility expansion came amid an increase to New Jersey’s federal allotment of shots, thanks to the FDA’s emergency authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pool of those eligible to get vaccinated will expand further on March 15 to include:

Transportation workers

All additional public safety workers, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors

Migrant farm workers

Members of tribal communities

Individuals experiencing homelessness

Those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters

On March 29, the state will open vaccinations for people in the following groups:

Food production, food distribution

Elder care and support

Warehousing and logistics, social services, elections personnel, hospitality

Medical supply chain

Postal and shipping services

Clergy

Judicial system