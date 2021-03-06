NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A pharmacist prepares to give a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during clinical trials in September 2020. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

New Jersey teachers, education support staff and child care workers became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. 

Initially, the group was expected to be eligible on March 15.

The governor said he will join teachers and staff Saturday afternoon as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Gloucester County vaccine megasite.

A Department of Health spokesperson told NJ.com on Friday that pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and staff are “currently eligible,” for the vaccine.

“Answering the call from the Biden administration, educators, including support staff, in pre-K through 12th grade, and child care workers in licensed and registered settings, are now eligible ahead of March 15,” the spokesperson told the media outlet.

The sudden eligibility expansion came amid an increase to New Jersey’s federal allotment of shots, thanks to the FDA’s emergency authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pool of those eligible to get vaccinated will expand further on March 15 to include: 

  • Transportation workers
  • All additional public safety workers, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors
  • Migrant farm workers
  • Members of tribal communities
  • Individuals experiencing homelessness
  • Those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters

On March 29, the state will open vaccinations for people in the following groups: 

  • Food production, food distribution
  • Elder care and support
  • Warehousing and logistics, social services, elections personnel, hospitality
  • Medical supply chain
  • Postal and shipping services 
  • Clergy
  • Judicial system

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

@PIX11News on Twitter