NJ reports zero new COVID deaths for first time since March 2020

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey hit another new milestone Tuesday in its fight against COVID-19.

The state reported zero new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state for the first time since March 17, 2020. Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the news in a tweet.

The middle of March was when the pandemic began to take it’s toll on the state one of the epicenters of the pandemic’s first wave. Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order four days later.

New Jersey reported zero in-hospital COVID-19 deaths about two weeks ago. But Tuesday’s zero-death day is a little different because of the manner in which the state counts coronavirus fatalities. Often deaths are reported days after they actually occur as COVID-19 confirmed.

Newly confirmed deaths have been in the single digits for nine straight days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 894,007 confirmed cases in a state with a population of just under 9 million, according to the Census Bureau. At least 23,774 New Jerseyans are confirmed dead from the virus.