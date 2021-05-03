Signs instruct people to socially distance at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues to see progress in its battle against COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the state would move up its timeline for relaxing restrictions.

Beginning May 7, the following changes will go into effect:

Outdoor gathering limit increases to 500 individuals.

Indoor room capacity increases to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals for catered events, political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances.

Indoor barside seating lifted

Prohibition on buffets, self-service foods at restaurants lifted

Dance floors reopen at private catered events.

Outdoor capacity for large venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats increases to 50%

The relaxed restrictions go into effect three days earlier than the initial May 10 announcement.

“We feel confident in moving up this timetable given the accelerated progress we’re seeing in our vaccination program, hospital metrics, and daily case counts,” Murphy said.

The announcement also comes the same day New Jersey, New York and Connecticut announced the tri-state area would end most coronavirus capacity restrictions on May 19.

The statewide daily rate of transmission is at 0.37 and the daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.94%, according to health officials.

As of Monday morning, more than 3.25 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated.