NJ, NY CityMD locations temporarily close while demand for testing grows

As demand for COVID-19 tests explodes across the tri-state area, City MD is “temporarily closing” 19 locations to “preserve [the] ability to staff sites.”

“As so many of you are aware, most CityMD locations are operating at full capacity, doing our best to meet the urgent care needs of the people of New York and New Jersey,” a statement on CityMD’s website reads. “Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues.”

The site closures go into effect Wednesday — CityMD did not give a duration for the closures. CityMD lists alternative locations for those impacted by the closures on its website.

“Thank you for your patience, and for your appreciation of our hard-working teams who are coping with the extraordinary demand in the midst of the holiday season,” CityMD said in a statement.

Below is a list of all of the CityMD locations that will be closed starting Wednesday:

New Jersey:

CityMD Jersey City – Grove Street

CityMD Raritan

CityMD Wayne

Bronx:

CityMD East Fordham

CityMD East 161st

CityMD Soundview

Brooklyn:

CityMD Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.

CityMD Cobble Hill

CityMD Prospect Park South

Long Island:

CityMD Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy

CityMD Merrick

Manhattan:

CityMD East 14th

CityMD East 50th

CityMD West 39th

CityMD West 125th

Queens:

CityMD Corona

CityMD Ditmars

CityMD Woodhaven

Westchester:

CityMD Eastchester