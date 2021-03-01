NJ mom dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth to third son

Joanna Jimenez died of COVID-19 days after giving birth to her third son. (GoFundMe)

A New Jersey woman died of COVID-19 days after giving birth to her third son, according to her family.

Joanna Jimenez contracted the coronavirus when she was eight months pregnant and “miraculously gave birth to her third baby boy, Ashton,” her friend Cynthia Sanchez said on a GoFundMe page.

However soon after, Jimenez tragically succumbed to complications of COVID.

Jimenez was described as someone who “is a light of love, peace, and positivity which illuminated everyone around her.”

“To say the least, she had so much life to live, love to give, and memories to make,” the GoFundMe page said.

Jimenez is survived by her family and friends, her husband and three sons, including her newborn baby.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jimenez’s children “to provide some support for her baby boys and family while they try to navigate life without their beloved matriarch.”