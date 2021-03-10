NJ increases indoor capacity to 50%; gathering limits raised

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey coronavirus

A waiter in a mask takes a customer’s order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept, 4, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey will increase its indoor capacity for restaurants and other businesses to 50% and raised gathering limits as the state continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Effective March 19, restaurants, indoor recreational and amusement, gyms and fitness clubs, barber shops, salons and other personal care can operate with an indoor capacity at 50% , Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday. The state’s ban on seating at bars remains in effect, Murphy added.

Indoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, performances, funerals or performances will be capped at 25 people while outdoor gatherings that are not religious ceremonies or services, weddings and political events will be capped at 50 individuals. 

“We feel confident in these steps given the data we’ve been seeing in the last five weeks,” Gov. Murphy said.

Indoor dining in the state had been operating at 35% capacity since early February. 

Restaurants in New Jersey were first allowed to welcome patrons back inside at a limited capacity in early September, after months of business owners calling on Murphy to bring back indoor dining.

The announcements come as neighboring states, including New York, have eased restrictions for indoor dining. 

Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday the state would allow 75% capacity at restaurants that have been operating at 50% capacity. 

New York City restaurants, however, will remain at 35% capacity.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

American Rescue Plan heading to President Biden's desk

Congress approves Biden’s American’s Rescue Plan

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

@PIX11News on Twitter