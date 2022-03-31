NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 during a “regularly-scheduled testing regime,” his office announced Thursday.

The governor first took a rapid test, which came back positive. He then took a PCR test, which yielded the same result. According the governor’s office, he is asymptomatic and “feeling well.”

“The governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” his office said in a statement.

Gov. Murphy stopped his in-person COVID-19 briefings on March 4, citing a general decline in the state’s infection numbers. According to the CDC’s Community Level tool, all New Jersey counties have “low” rates of community spread.