NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — With less than two weeks to go until New Jersey’s masking mandate for schools is set to expire, the state updated its guidance for both school and child care settings. Now, school districts and school boards will have the freedom to determine whether or not to use masks in their facilities.

“Providing a healthy and safe environment is key to keeping our children in schools,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “Our recommendations will continue to guide schools and child care providers in determining which COVID-related policies, including masking, are most appropriate for their students and staff based on their community-specific circumstances.”

The commissioner said masks will no longer be required by the state, but reminded they “remain an important part of a layered approach against COVID-19 and are recommended in certain circumstances.”

The state recommends school districts consult with health authorities, as well as school nurses, before making a final decision. The Department of Health also said schools should take into account vaccination rates, contact tracing, ventilation and other factors before deciding.

The New Jersey Department of Health still recommends masking in certain school settings, including during an active COVID-19 outbreak.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, which includes school buses. That requirement is in place regardless of vaccination status, the Department of Health said.