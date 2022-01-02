NJ first lady positive for COVID, asymptomatic; Gov. Murphy tests negative

Tammy Snyder Murphy claps as she prepares to introduce her husband, Phil Murphy, on stage during a Democratic primary election watch party at the Robert Treat Hotel, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s first lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy and the rest of his family have tested negative, but will continue to test regularly in the coming days, the spokesperson said.

The first lady was not showing symptoms but she and the governor tested themselves after learning a known non-family contact who was in their home tested positive.

The govenor’s planned COVID briefing for Monday will be held virually and streamed online.

“As the governor is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance. He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings,” the spokesperson said in a statement. ” [The governor and first lady] urge all New Jerseyans to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”