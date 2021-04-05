A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expands again Monday in New Jersey, ensuring even more Garden State residents are able to get the shot.

Starting Monday, the age of eligibility drops to 55 years and older. The eligibility expansion also includes people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Additionally, essential workers in a broad array of new sectors are now eligible for the vaccine. The full list of those sectors and jobs includes:

Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press

Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners

Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers

Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.

Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.

Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers

Higher Education, including educators and support staff

Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)

More than 1.7 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since December.

State health officials reported an additional 3,284 new positive cases and 11 virus-related deaths on Sunday. In total, 22,069 Garden State residents have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.