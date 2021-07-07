NJ doctor explains risks, concerns of Delta variant

The Delta variant is now the most common strain of COVID-19 in the United States, accounting for roughly half of recent COVID cases across the country.

In parts of the U.S. with lower vaccination rates, the Delta variant is leading to a spike in new cases.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, joined the PIX11 Morning News once again on Wednesday to give us the facts on the Delta variant.

Watch more: Doctor explains Delta variant and vaccine effectiveness

Dr. Elnahal explained why unvaccinated people are most at risk and if vaccinated people should be concerned.

Plus, how susceptible are children under 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet?