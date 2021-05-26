NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Shoppers make their way through a concourse at the American Dream Mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

New Jersey dropping indoor mask mandate

Beginning Friday, New Jersey will drop its statewide mask mandate in most indoor settings, following CDC guidance.

There are some spaces where masking will continue to be required. See the details here.

The statewide 6-foot social distancing requirement in all indoor and outdoor settings will also be lifted Friday in New Jersey.

COVID vaccine latest in New Jersey

As of Tuesday, 8,434,985 total vaccine doses had been administered statewide and 4,107,003 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Tuesday, there have been 886,271 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,464 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

