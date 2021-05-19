Signs instruct people to socially distance at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NY, NJ lift most COVID capacity restrictions

Most coronavirus capacity restrictions end Wednesday across our region, Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy announced earlier in May.

Capacity rules will be lifted for businesses such as retail, food service, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and Broadway.

The 6-foot social distancing requirement will remain in effect in both states.

NY, NJ gathering, event limits relaxed

In both New York and New Jersey, the limits for gatherings, both residential and social, increase Wednesday.

Indoor social gatherings: 250 people maximum

Indoor private/residential gatherings: 50 people maximum

Indoor sports/event venues: 30% capacity

General outdoor gatherings NY: 500 people NJ: No limit

Outdoor sports/event venues NY: 33% capacity NJ: No Limit



NJ mask mandate update

Starting Wednesday, people fully vaccinated in New Jersey can take their mask off outdoors when not in a crowd.

However, the state’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect, according to Gov. Murphy.

Latest official indicators

As of Tuesday, there have been 883,825 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,350 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

