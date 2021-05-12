NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there have been 881,171 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,201 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks