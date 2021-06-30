NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Masks won’t be required in NJ schools when new year starts

Masks will not be mandatory for students in New Jersey unless there’s a “dramatic change in our situation” before the next academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. However, school districts will have the authority to require masks as part of their own protocols.

NJ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit pandemic record low

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in New Jersey has fallen below 300, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday.

“A truly incredible milestone, but we’re not stopping now. Get vaccinated and let’s finish this fight,” he added.

NJ marks first day with zero in-hospital COVID deaths since July 2020

New Jersey saw no in-hospital COVID-19 deaths on Thursday for the first time in nearly a year, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor tweeted that the last time the Garden State saw a day with no hospital fatalities from the virus was July 30, 2020.

Child tax credit opt-out: When is the deadline?

According to the IRS, some people may want to unenroll if they “expect the amount of tax you owe to be greater than your expected refund when you file your 2021 tax return.” Because the payments are being paid in advance, “every dollar you receive will reduce the amount of Child Tax Credit you will claim on your 2021 tax return.”

Is fear of needles keeping you from COVID vaccine?

An average healthy person will get at least 165 needle sticks over a lifetime, based on routine vaccinations and tests, according to Harvard Health. But could the fear of needles keep you from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which has claimed more than 603,000 lives in the United States?

Vaccine milestone: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID shot

More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

NJ COVID vaccine milestone

New Jersey surpassed 4.7 million people fully vaccinated ahead of the state’s goal of June 30.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Tuesday, there have been 892,876 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,746 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

