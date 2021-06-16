NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a news conference at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer.

NJ ending utility shutoff moratorium

New Jersey’s moratorium on utility shutoffs for customers with overdue bills during the pandemic will end next month, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

NJ schools mask mandate frustrations spill out during hearing

Frustrated parents called on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to relax mandates for mask wearing in schools across the state. The testimony came Friday during an Assembly Republican hearing on masks in schools and featured testimony from mothers and at least one school nurse.

Poll: Americans who refuse COVID vaccine likely won’t change mind

According to the poll published Tuesday by the analytics and advisory company Gallup, 78% say they are unlikely to reconsider their vaccination plans, including 51% who say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated.

What is happening with the US investigation into COVID-19’s origins?

Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Tuesday, there have been 890,485 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,660 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

