NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

People wait for their breakfast inside of a local diner on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there have been 862,811 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,614 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

