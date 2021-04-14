ELMHURST, Queens --- The federally-mandated pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has forced clinics across the region to cancel thousands of vaccination appointments.

It's in keeping with the recommendations of both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, but it's left some people who'd been counting on getting a shot confused. It's also left others less confident in the medication.

At the vaccination site at Queens Center mall, operated by New York City's Health and Hospitals, workers spent the day turning away hundreds of people who'd had appointments. In a few cases, they were able to reschedule people.

However, most patients were like Radnerai and Basmati Oulthar.