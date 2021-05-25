NJ COVID latest: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Gamblers count their money before starting to make bets at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 2, 2020, the day it reopened after being closed for just over three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks won $2.88 billion in 2020, a decrease of nearly 17% from 2019, according to figures released Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

New Jersey dropping indoor mask mandate

Beginning Friday, New Jersey will drop its statewide mask mandate in most indoor settings, following CDC guidance.

There are some spaces where masking will continue to be required. See the details here.

The statewide 6-foot social distancing requirement in all indoor and outdoor settings will also be lifted Friday in New Jersey.

COVID vaccine latest in New Jersey

As of Monday morning, 8,389,452 total doses had been administered statewide and 4,081,059 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Monday, there have been 885,987 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,440 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

