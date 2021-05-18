FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NJ schools to fully reopen with in-person learning in the fall

Students across New Jersey will return to full-time, in-person learning in the next academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

The governor said his executive order that allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances will be allowed to expire at the end of this current academic year.

NJ nixes outdoor mask mandate, keeps indoor mask rules

Murphy will signed an executive order Monday that eliminated the state’s outdoor mask mandate in settings open to the public, however, the indoor mask requirements will remain in effect despite the CDC’s updated guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

NJ lifts COVID travel advisory

New Jersey lifted its travel advisory Monday. There will no longer be required periods for quarantine for either out-of-state travelers coming to New Jersey or for New Jersey residents returning from trips elsewhere.

NJ ending public health emergency

Murphy said Monday he’s working with the state Legislature to draft a legislative solution that will allow the public health emergency first declared in March 2020 to expire in June, while providing a path forward to ensure that the state maintains the necessary tools to protect the public’s health and safety for the duration of the pandemic.

Vaccinated? Here’s how to score some freebies

A handful of nationwide businesses are incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering free goods, from beer to dessert-on-a-stick. Click here for a full list of freebies to take advantage of.

Can I still spread COVID if I’m vaccinated?

At the start of the vaccination drive in the United States, it was altogether unknown whether the COVID-19 vaccines would prevent transmission of the virus. But recently, thanks to a series of studies, we’re getting greater clarity about the potential for fully vaccinated people to spread the vaccine.

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 883,272 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,327 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

