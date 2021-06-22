NJ COVID latest: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a news conference at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ COVID vaccine milestone

New Jersey surpassed 4.7 million people fully vaccinated ahead of the state’s goal of June 30.

NJ ending utility shutoff moratorium

New Jersey’s moratorium on utility shutoffs for customers with overdue bills during the pandemic will end next month, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

NJ schools mask mandate frustrations spill out during hearing

Frustrated parents called on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to relax mandates for mask wearing in schools across the state. The testimony came on June 11 during an Assembly Republican hearing on masks in schools and featured testimony from mothers and at least one school nurse.

Poll: Americans who refuse COVID vaccine likely won’t change mind

According to the poll published on June 8 by the analytics and advisory company Gallup, 78% say they are unlikely to reconsider their vaccination plans, including 51% who say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated.

What is happening with the US investigation into COVID-19’s origins?

Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Monday, there have been 891,483 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,687 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks