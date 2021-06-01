NJ COVID latest: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID vaccine latest in NJ

As of Monday, 8,676,882 total doses have been administered statewide and 4,229,214 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Movie theater chains lift mask mandate

Masks are no longer required for people who are vaccinated at the three main movie theater chains in the United States. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children: What can they do?

Though COVID vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated are still at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. One doctor weighs in on what unvaccinated children can and can’t do.

New Jersey drops indoor mask mandate

New Jersey dropped its statewide mask mandate for most indoor settings on Friday, following CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings or social distance in most scenarios.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Monday, there have been 887,699 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,542 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks