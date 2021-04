NJ COVID latest: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 865,700 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,788 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

