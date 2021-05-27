NJ COVID latest: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Signs instruct people to socially distance at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

COVID vaccine latest in New Jersey

As of Wednesday, 8,485,313 total vaccine doses had been administered statewide and 4,134,624 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

New Jersey dropping indoor mask mandate

Beginning Friday, New Jersey will drop its statewide mask mandate in most indoor settings, following CDC guidance.

There are some spaces where masking will continue to be required. See the details here.

The statewide 6-foot social distancing requirement in all indoor and outdoor settings will also be lifted Friday in New Jersey.

Latest official indicators

As of Wednesday, there have been 886,585 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,489 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

