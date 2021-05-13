NJ COVID latest: Thursday, May 13, 2021

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NJ, NY children 12+ to begin getting Pfizer vaccine

Children ages 12 to 15 in New Jersey and New York are expected to begin getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after a CDC advisory panel gave their approval Wednesday afternoon.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will allow kids to be vaccinated upon CDC final approval, which is expected Thursday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go ahead for the vaccine us in children after his task force looked over the data Wednesday.

Latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there have been 881,171 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,234 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

