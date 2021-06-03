NJ COVID latest: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Masks worn in New Jersey mall store

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Gov. Murphy gives NJ COVID-19 update

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 255 (Statewide total: 888,288)
  • Hospitalizations: 520
    • ICU: 110
    • Ventilators: 68
  • New deaths: 7 (Death toll: 23,575) 
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.72
  • Vaccines administered: 8,755,436
    • Fully vaccinated: 4,278,312

New Jersey shutting down 6 mass vaccination sites

New Jersey will shut down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a megasite model to relying on community-based sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

New Jersey drops indoor mask mandate

New Jersey dropped its statewide mask mandate for most indoor settings on Friday, following CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings or social distance in most scenarios.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Thursday, there have been 888,288 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,575 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

