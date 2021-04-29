NJ COVID latest: Thursday, April 29, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Jersey City students begin returning to classrooms

Jersey City public school students in Pre-k through 3rd grade will return to school for in-person learning Thursday. While the school district initially shelved plans to bring students back, backlash from parents, and even Mayor Steven Fulop, caused the schools superintendent to change course and backtrack.

Students in grades 4 through 12 will return to classrooms on May 10.

Latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there have been 869,343 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,884 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

