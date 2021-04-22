NJ COVID latest: Thursday, April 22, 2021

A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Jersey City schools public schools to now reopen

After their last-minute decision to cancel in-person learning for the rest of the school year was called “a disgrace” by Mayor Steven Fulop, Jersey City’s school board is reversing course and reopening schools for in-classroom learning on April 29.

Latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there have been 865,733 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,660 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

