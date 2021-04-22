NJ COVID latest: Thursday, April 22, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Jersey City schools public schools to now reopen
After their last-minute decision to cancel in-person learning for the rest of the school year was called “a disgrace” by Mayor Steven Fulop, Jersey City’s school board is reversing course and reopening schools for in-classroom learning on April 29.
Latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there have been 865,733 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,660 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
