Cash incentives could convince hesitant Americans to get vaccinated: Study

In a survey conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, more than 75,000 unvaccinated people were interviewed, and about one-third of them said a cash payment of as much as $100 would make them more likely to get the COVID-19 shot.

Pfizer officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they’re applying for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Critics question whether unemployment benefits stop some from returning to work

From manufacturing to restaurants, employers are scrambling for workers. A range of factors, including parents still at home caring for children, coronavirus-related retirements and generous unemployment checks, are blamed for the labor shortages. The moderate pace of hiring could last at least until September when the enhanced unemployment benefits run out.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 880,307 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,151 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

