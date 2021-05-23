New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a news conference at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Stimulus checks: What could a fourth round of payments look like?

Some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus relief, however, experts say it is possible that not everyone who was previously eligible for coronavirus aid will receive stimulus benefits.

New COVID-19 cases plummet across U.S.

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy said the face coverings weren’t going anywhere in New Jersey, but that’s about to change. Murphy is set to announce mask restriction changes on Monday, an official with his office said Friday.

Is it COVID or seasonal allergies?

We’re in the midst of a tricky season. Allergies that should be winding down are lingering. And while another threat, COVID-19, makes a slow exit, crossover symptoms are causing confusion this spring.

Will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

More than 60% of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Now, many are wondering if they’ll need to roll up their sleeves for a booster shot.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

As of Saturday, there have been 885,632 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,424 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

