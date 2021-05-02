Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey on April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Going back to the office? You might gain some weight

Researchers have found that living or working in a cool environment for extended periods can lower core body temperature. That decreases metabolic rate – how fast we burn calories – and commonly causes weight gain.

New Jersey COVID vaccine update

As of Saturday morning, 7,056,881 doses have been administered statewide and 3,054,030 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Update: New COVID cases, hospitalizations in NJ

1,455 new positive PCR tests

874,256 total positive PCR tests

344 new positive antigen tests

124,556 total positive antigen tests

36 new lab-confirmed deaths

22,963 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,625 additional probable deaths

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks to address the spread of COVID-19. TSA requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.

Newark extends restaurants and bars curfew to midnight

The curfew for Newark restaurants and bars has been extended to midnight. It’s a two-week pilot program that started Friday.

US to restrict travel from India over COVID

The United States will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 874,256 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,963 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

