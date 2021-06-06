A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID vaccine latest in New Jersey

As of Saturday, 8,885,212 total doses have been administered statewide and 4,331,528 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

NJ ends public health emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed legislation enabling the end of New Jersey’s COVID-19 public health emergency. The pandemic milestone comes 15 months after a state of emergency was first declared.

More NJ indoor gathering limits lifted

The following restrictions were lifted in New Jersey on Friday:

General indoor gathering limit, which was at 50 people

Indoor gathering limit for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances and other catered or commercial events

30% capacity limit for indoor large venues with a fixed-seating capacity over 1,000

New Jersey to shut down down 6 mass vaccination sites

New Jersey will shut down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a megasite model to relying on community-based sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Sunday, there have been 888,927 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,601 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

