Saturday COVID vaccine latest in New Jersey

As of Saturday, 9,386,262 total doses have been administered statewide and 4,769,890 million New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

New COVID cases, deaths in NJ on Saturday

200 new positive PCR tests

891,241 total positive PCR tests

57 new positive antigen tests

129,797 total positive antigen tests

4 new confirmed deaths

23,682 total confirmed deaths

2,690 additional probable deaths

Delta variant: What if I’m vaccinated?

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this week that she expects the delta variant to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States later this year. The delta variant, first detected in India, has already become dominant in Britain.

NJ COVID vaccine milestone

New Jersey surpassed 4.7 million people fully vaccinated ahead of the state’s goal of June 30.

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer.

NJ ending utility shutoff moratorium

New Jersey’s moratorium on utility shutoffs for customers with overdue bills during the pandemic will end next month, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

NJ schools mask mandate frustrations spill out during hearing

Frustrated parents called on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to relax mandates for mask wearing in schools across the state. The testimony came on June 11 during an Assembly Republican hearing on masks in schools and featured testimony from mothers and at least one school nurse.

Poll: Americans who refuse COVID vaccine likely won’t change mind

According to the poll published on June 8 by the analytics and advisory company Gallup, 78% say they are unlikely to reconsider their vaccination plans, including 51% who say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated.

What is happening with the US investigation into COVID-19’s origins?

Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Saturday, there have been 891,241 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,682 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

