Beachgoers at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NJ schools mask mandate frustrations spill out during hearing

Frustrated parents called on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to relax mandates for mask wearing in schools across the state. The testimony came Friday during an Assembly Republican hearing on masks in schools and featured testimony from mothers and at least one school nurse.

Poll: Americans who refuse COVID vaccine likely won’t change mind

According to the poll published Tuesday by the analytics and advisory company Gallup, 78% say they are unlikely to reconsider their vaccination plans, including 51% who say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated.

What is happening with the US investigation into COVID-19’s origins?

Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation.

New Jersey eases mask rules for summer camps

Children and staffers at summer camps in New Jersey will not have to wear masks outside, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. However, unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to mask-up in crowded settings and during activities that involve sustained contact with others, the governor added.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Saturday, there have been 889,960 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,642 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

