A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

With OK from experts, NY, NJ resume use of J&J vaccine

With a green light from federal health officials, New York and New Jersey resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 873,399 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,756 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

