With OK from experts, NY, NJ resume use of J&J vaccine
With a green light from federal health officials, New York and New Jersey resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.
Latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there have been 873,399 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,756 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
