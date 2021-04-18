Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver on March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NJ to expand vaccine eligibility on Monday

Beginning Monday, anyone who is 16 years or old will be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.

Can you travel with kids if you’re fully vaccinated?

With summer travel plans heating up as the country continues to see vaccination numbers rise, many are eager to hit the road. But what do you do if you’re fully vaccinated and your children are not?

COVID death toll tops staggering 3 million worldwide

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 855,759 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,542 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

