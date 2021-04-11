Shoppers make their way through a concourse at the American Dream Mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Reporting COVID-19 vaccine side effects makes a difference: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking vaccine side effects through a mobile app. V-safe is a tool that can be accessed using a smartphone and allows users to track their health after getting the vaccine and communicate any side effects to the CDC. Anyone who has been vaccinated within the last six weeks can participate, according to CDC.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 834,182 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,286 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks