People wear protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they walk on the beach in Belmar, N.J., Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Pfizer officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they’re applying for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Critics question whether unemployment benefits stop some from returning to work

From manufacturing to restaurants, employers are scrambling for workers. A range of factors, including parents still at home caring for children, coronavirus-related retirements and generous unemployment checks, are blamed for the labor shortages. The moderate pace of hiring could last at least until September when the enhanced unemployment benefits run out.

Pandemic puppies being returned at an alarming rate, shelter says

Pandemic puppy adoptions were through the roof, but now the exact opposite is happening. Animal rescues are seeing record numbers of dogs being returned.

NJ reopening: Gathering limits lifted

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that the state would move up its timeline for relaxing some COVID restrictions. Beginning Friday, the following changes went into effect:

Outdoor gathering limit increased to 500 individuals.

Indoor room capacity increased to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals for catered events, political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances.

A ban on indoor bar-side seating was lifted.

A ban on buffets and self-service foods at restaurants was lifted.

Dance floors reopened at private catered events.

Outdoor capacity for large venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats increased to 50%.

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will lift most COVID capacity restrictions on May 19.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 879,812 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,129 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

