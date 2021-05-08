NJ COVID latest: Saturday, May 8, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus Outbreak New Jersey

People wear protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they walk on the beach in Belmar, N.J., Saturday, May 2, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Pfizer officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they’re applying for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Critics question whether unemployment benefits stop some from returning to work

From manufacturing to restaurants, employers are scrambling for workers. A range of factors, including parents still at home caring for children, coronavirus-related retirements and generous unemployment checks, are blamed for the labor shortages. The moderate pace of hiring could last at least until September when the enhanced unemployment benefits run out.

Pandemic puppies being returned at an alarming rate, shelter says

Pandemic puppy adoptions were through the roof, but now the exact opposite is happening. Animal rescues are seeing record numbers of dogs being returned.  

NJ reopening: Gathering limits lifted

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that the state would move up its timeline for relaxing some COVID restrictions. Beginning Friday, the following changes went into effect:

  • Outdoor gathering limit increased to 500 individuals.
  • Indoor room capacity increased to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals for catered events, political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances.
  • A ban on indoor bar-side seating was lifted.
  • A ban on buffets and self-service foods at restaurants was lifted.
  • Dance floors reopened at private catered events.
  • Outdoor capacity for large venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats increased to 50%.

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will lift most COVID capacity restrictions on May 19.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 879,812 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,129 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

NJ relaxes more COVID restrictions

Montclair kids of all ages fight for skate park

NJ reopening: Bar seating, buffets and dance floors return Friday

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

1 dead, several injured in large fire

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter