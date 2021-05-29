Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County vaccination site, in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

NJ to give COVID shots at the shore over Memorial Day weekend

Beachgoers at three popular Jersey Shore spots will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the “Shots At The Shore” campaign that will offer free vaccinations Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park.

New Jersey drops indoor mask mandate

New Jersey dropped its statewide mask mandate for most indoor settings on Friday, following CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings or social distance in most scenarios.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Friday, there have been 887,116 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,515 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

