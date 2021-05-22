NJ COVID latest: Saturday, May 22, 2021

Coronavirus

new jersey gov. phil murphy wears a mask

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during a coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey on May 19, 2020. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ COVID vaccine latest

As of Saturday morning, 8,321,755 total doses have been administered statewide and 4,048,346 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Update: New COVID cases, deaths in NJ

  • 511 new positive PCR tests
  • 885,632 total positive PCR tests
  • 91 new positive antigen tests
  • 128,155 total positive antigen tests
  • 16 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 23,424 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,660 additional probable deaths

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy said the face coverings weren’t going anywhere in New Jersey, but that’s about to change. Murphy is set to announce mask restriction changes on Monday, an official with his office said Friday.

Is it COVID or seasonal allergies?

We’re in the midst of a tricky season. Allergies that should be winding down are lingering. And while another threat, COVID-19, makes a slow exit, crossover symptoms are causing confusion this spring.

Will we need a COVID-19 booster shot? 

More than 60% of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Now, many are wondering if they’ll need to roll up their sleeves for a booster shot.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Friday, there have been 885,291 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,410 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

