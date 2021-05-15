Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix to drop mask mandate

Following the CDC’s relaxed guidance on wearing masks, some retail stores and businesses are continuing their mandates to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Others like Walmart and Costco have dropped their requirements. Click here to see a full list of updated store policies.

NJ keeping mask mandate in most indoor settings

New Jersey residents should plan to continue to wear masks in most indoor situations, at least for the near future, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday despite loosened guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Murphy said he believes the state will get to the CDC’s new guidelines on masks “in short order,” but added that people should still wear masks if they’re indoors unless they’re with people in their “bubble.”

He also announced he intended to allow the state’s public health emergency related to COVID-19 to expire in mid-June.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 882,199 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,284 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks