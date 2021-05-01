FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks to address the spread of COVID-19. TSA requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.

Newark extends restaurants and bars curfew to midnight

The curfew for Newark restaurants and bars has been extended to midnight. It’s a two-week pilot program that started Friday.

US to restrict travel from India over COVID

The United States will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 872,927 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,929 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

