New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy talk to a casino worker after she received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center on April 9, 2021. (Tim Hawk /NJ Advance Media via AP)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

New Jersey confirms restart of J&J vaccine

New Jersey officials confirmed Friday evening that they’ll be resuming Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations in a statement released by Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

U.S. lifts temporary pause on Johnson & Johnson shots

U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation by an expert panel. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the serious but small risk of blood clots.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 870,986 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,717 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks